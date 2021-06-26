Carrigaline considering motorhome site for staycations

CARRIGALINE Municipal District is considering setting up a motorhome site to cater for staycationers who want to explore the area in this way.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said getting some motorhome spaces in the Carrigaline area would benefit the area and bring in revenue for the municipal district.

“It is something Cobh has brought in, Bantry has brought in and it’s working really well. In Cobh, people are paying €15 and they are really respectful. They have access to electricity and the money goes to the local town council to be spent locally.”

Mr Dalton O’Sullivan said that if plans to enhance water sports facilities in Carrigaline are advanced, a motorhome site could complement this investment.

“I think it would be a good idea, especially if we are going to develop the water sports on the Owenabue River. It would be great for tourism. It would bring a bit of business into the town.”

He asked the municipal district to put together a report of suitable locations and to assess the options, as well as requesting feedback from Cobh Municipal District on its project.

The motion received support from the chamber, with many councillors agreeing with Mr Dalton O’Sullivan’s suggestion.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said motorhome facilities were something that had been discussed at a county level at strategic policy committee meetings.

“There has been quite an increase in people using motorhomes. I have seen them in Carrigaline town over the last few weeks and that is not something you would have seen before and we need to provide the facilities.

“What has been done in Cobh is superb. It’s a very good automated system. It brings in some revenue for the local municipal district and it’s very popular.”

Mr McGrath brought forward the idea of providing designated parking spaces for motorhomes, prior to investing in facilities to gauge interest.

“I would say let’s take some baby steps initially and provide some designated parking spaces and work towards developing facilities.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said “it hurts” to see the facilities in Cobh when the Carrigaline municipal district does not have anything similar.

“It would be brilliant to see this looked at in an open mind,” Ms D’Alton said.

The municipal district is to prepare a feasibility report on potentially providing designated spaces for motorhomes, along with costing the provision of facilities.