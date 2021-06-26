Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 10:25

Cork singer songwriter to release new album

Roisin Burke

Cork singer-songwriter Mick Flannery is launching a new album with Irish newcomer Susan O’Neill.

The collaboration album In the Game is being released this autumn at the Cork Opera House.

Originally from Blarney, Mick Flannery has combined his musical ability with that of Clare talent Susan O’Neill.

In the Game is a themed collection of songs about a couple’s coming together and falling apart.

The album, which consists of 14 songs and the record is described as being ‘as nostalgic as it is a fresh wound, it’s so familiar yet a stranger', with the songs on In the Game promised to resonate for a long time after.

The first single from the album 'Chain Reaction' has been released.

Mick said: “This song arrived at night/morning early in pandemic lockdowns. 

"It was partly inspired by hopeful talk of a 'reset' and/or environmental benefits to a great slowing of human activity.”

