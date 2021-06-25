City Hall moving to place former landmark Cork hotel on the derelict sites register

PLANS are afoot to include a former landmark hotel which has now become a “blot on the landscape” on Cork’s derelict sites register.

Since its closure approximately ten years ago, the former Sunset Ridge Hotel in Killeens near Blarney has been the subject of anti-social behaviour.

Late on Wednesday, Bonfire Night, Cork City Fire Brigade responded to a callout at the disused building.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane responded to reports of a fire at the building and returned to base shortly before midnight.

Speaking to The Echo, Fine Gael councillor Damian Boylan said he was in touch with Cork City Council on Wednesday night after the incident and was informed that the initial report has been completed on the site to enable the process for addition to the derelict sites register to commence.

“It just needs to be signed off on by a director. It then goes through the process which should be fairly quick and then it gets placed on the derelict sites register,” he said.

It is understood that the site was sold for potential development some time ago.

However development since the closure of the hotel has never taken place.

Mr Boylan said it was regrettable to see the site of a much-loved former establishment reduced to such a scourge on the local Killeens community.

“Sunset Ridge, as a place to go for a Sunday lunch, as a place to have a 21st or a wedding, it was hugely popular,” he said, adding that the site has become “a blot on the landscape and an embarrassment” over time.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn also spoke of how unsightly the former hotel has become.

“It is without windows, doors, it’s been a spot for antisocial behaviour since the closure.

“I’ve looked for city council to bring it under the Derelict Sites Act and take charge of the site because something needs to happen with the site.

“If the developer isn’t going to use it, secure it, he has to lose it. That’s my belief on it.”