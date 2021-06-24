Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 07:32

Fire crews respond to call-out at disused Cork building during busy night

Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade responding to reports of a fire in Killeens. Image Cork City Fire Brigade.

Cork City Fire Brigade responded to a callout at a disused building in Killeens last night during what was a busy night for the fire service.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane responded to reports of a fire at the building late last evening and returned to base shortly before midnight.

Over the course of last night, Cork City Fire Brigade responded to a number of bonfires around the city.

Earlier in the evening, Cork City Fire Service had issued an appeal for the public to have respect for firefighter crews as they dealt with multiple incidents across the city on Bonfire Night, or St John's Eve. 

In a tweet, the Cork City Fire Brigade asked people to stay safe, use caution and respect crews as they deal with incidents.

Cork City Council had yesterday encouraged the public to celebrate 'Nonfire Night' in an alternative way.

As an alternative celebration, Stevie G and Cork producer Garry McCarthy (GMC Beats) hosted an event in The Kabin, Knocknaheeny which was live-streamed across the city.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher, visited a number of groups in the Glen, Farranree and Knocknaheeny to meet young people and learn more about their youth projects.

