Wedding bells for Cork Sinn Féin TD

CORK TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has swapped exchanging views in the Dáil for exchanging vows with his long-term partner in an intimate ceremony in Kildare.

The Sinn Fein TD tied the knot with Dr Eimear Ruane-McAteer, a researcher at the National Suicide Research Foundation and UCC, on Thursday. They were married in a civil ceremony at the Cliff at Lyons hotel in Kildare, with just 25 guests, in adherence with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The couple had already cancelled two previous dates in April and May.

Their ten-year-old son Sé was their best man, while their 20-month-old son Fiach was also in attendance.

17.06.21



Lá d’ár saol.



The luckiest man in the world, the most perfect day.



Here’s to forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cbOUhYZUGg — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) June 18, 2021

Donnchadh said the couple is expecting their third child in July.

He said: “It was an absolutely perfect day. It was beautiful. We are very happy.”