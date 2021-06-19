Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 19:14

Wedding bells for Cork Sinn Féin TD

Donnchadh O Laoghaire with his new bride Dr Eimear Ruane-McAteer and sons Sé and Fiach. Pic: Sheila O'Connor.

Ann Murphy

CORK TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has swapped exchanging views in the Dáil for exchanging vows with his long-term partner in an intimate ceremony in Kildare.

The Sinn Fein TD tied the knot with Dr Eimear Ruane-McAteer, a researcher at the National Suicide Research Foundation and UCC, on Thursday. They were married in a civil ceremony at the Cliff at Lyons hotel in Kildare, with just 25 guests, in adherence with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The couple had already cancelled two previous dates in April and May.

Their ten-year-old son Sé was their best man, while their 20-month-old son Fiach was also in attendance.

Donnchadh said the couple is expecting their third child in July.

He said: “It was an absolutely perfect day. It was beautiful. We are very happy.”

