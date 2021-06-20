Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 09:00

Minister pledges to work with Lord Mayor on plans to alleviate Douglas traffic

The application also includes plans for eight two-bed apartments, a café and another commercial unit.

Ann Murphy

PUBLIC Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has committed to working with the new Lord Mayor “to invest as a priority in Douglas and in the surrounding areas.” 

Minister McGrath was responding to concerns raised by local politicians about traffic and parking in Douglas, following news that Lidl has submitted a planning application for a new store in the busy suburb. 

The development is planned for a site facing onto the roundabout on the Douglas Relief Road (R610) which is currently vacant and unused.

“I know that Cork City Council have ambitious plans in the Douglas area in terms of traffic and transportation improvements," Minister McGrath told The Echo.
"As a government, we have provided significant funding to local authorities through Covid and I will look forward now to working with the new Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher, to invest as a priority in Douglas and in the surrounding areas.” 

He said it is best to allow Cork City Council “to consider any planning application on its own merits.” 

"We welcome investment in principle, we welcome development and I think consumers welcome more competition and more choice for them.

"But when it comes to considering any individual planning application it does fall to the executives of the city council to make that decision.” 

If given the green light by the council’s planning authorities, the development will create 30 jobs.

“This is an exciting proposal from Lidl for the Douglas area which will turn an unused site into one that offers great services to the community,” Lidl’s regional director for the Munster area Conor Nagle says.

