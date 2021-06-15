'It's affecting the growth of the village': Call for improved wastewater treatment facility for Cork village

Concerns have been raised about the lack of growth potential in Carrignavar.

Locals have launched a petition for improved wastewater treatment facilities for the area, amid fears the plant is at capacity.

The petition, which can be found online or in the local shop, states that, “It is the unwavering belief of the Carraig-na-bhFear Community Council, and the local community that having no appropriate upgrade of the Waste Water Facility at College Road, Carraig-na-bhFear, will decimate the prosperity, growth and development of the village.

“We have a number of brownfield sites available, however given the current situation there is no interest in the development of housing. This in turn prevents new businesses and initiatives from taking off.”

Community Council Chairperson, Tom Howard said: “The plant is at full capacity at the moment and we cannot have any new houses built in Carrignavar because they won’t be able to tap into the plant. That is affecting the growth of the village.

“It’s the growth potential that we want to look after into the future,” he added.

Mr Howard said they would be presenting the petition to Cork County Council before the start of next month when submissions on the Draft Cork County Development Plan 2021 close. The local authority can recommend works that need to be done to Irish Water.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council explained: “Irish Water has responsibility for the water infrastructure capital program. Cork County Council can identify need but the prioritisation of works is a matter for Irish Water.

“Submissions/observations are currently invited on the Draft Cork County Development Plan 2021 up to midnight on Thursday July 1, 2021.” A spokesperson for Irish Water said that there are currently no plans for upgrades of the facility.

“The current Capital Investment Programme (CIP) covers the period 2020 – 2024. In this period, Irish Water plans to invest €5.2 billion in drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure.

“Irish Water has no plans to increase the capacity of Carrignavar Wastewater Treatment Plant during the current investment cycle. An upgrade of Carrignavar WWTP was considered for inclusion in the current investment plan.

“However, having regard to prioritisation, competing projects and available funding it was not included in the investment plan. An upgrade of Carrignavar WWTP will be re-examined and considered for inclusion in the next investment plan.

“In the meantime we are continuing to work with our partners in Cork County Council to optimise the performance of the treatment plant and network.”

To sign the petition visit: https://tinyurl.com/nmfh4buu