Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 10:14

Concern about dogs roaming without leashes at Cork amenity

Concern about dogs roaming without leashes at Cork amenity

A sign for walking a dog on a lead.

Roisin Burke

A number of Ballincollig residents are up in arms with dogs roaming free in the Ballincollig Regional Park.

Tracey Saunders, a mother of five who lives locally, said that her son Jacob, 15, who has a service dog, Molly, cannot go to the park for a walk as Molly is nervous about the dogs running around off the leash.

Molly, who is four and a half, has been with the family since she was a pup and has been attacked by dogs in other instances, making her nervous and anxious around dogs running loose.

Speaking to The Echo, Tracey said she and her family should be able to use the park the same as everyone else but they are not able to.

Tracey said she knew of other instances where dogs running wild caused issues, and she had a friend with a bad injury that was afraid to visit the park in case she would be bothered by a dog.

“A lot of people don’t go to the park because of the dogs that are loose there,” Tracey said.

The park has signs telling people to keep their dog on a leash, but Ms Saunders said that they are often ignored.

Tracey said she would like to see more dog wardens visiting the park, handing out fines to those disobeying the rules.

“Fewer warnings and more fines,” Tracey said. “If you hit them in the pocket, maybe people will learn. It makes me upset that I can’t go to the park without fear of being attacked or knocked over.” 

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Kelleher said the Ballincollig Regional Park was a beautiful amenity that everyone had the right to use, but consideration and respect for other visitors to the park was a must.

“I had dogs run up to me, I’ve seen dogs run up to children, it is not right.” 

Mr Kelleher said perhaps it was time for the council to look at potentially creating a dog park specifically for dogs to be let off the leash.

Read More

Traders welcome plan to buy derelict units in Cork city 

More in this section

Traffic slow on approach after collision in the Jack Lynch Tunnel Traffic slow on approach after collision in the Jack Lynch Tunnel
Election of city's new lord mayor to take place away from City Hall for first time Election of city's new lord mayor to take place away from City Hall for first time
Councillors in call for more enforcement to tackle litter at Cork beauty spots Councillors in call for more enforcement to tackle litter at Cork beauty spots
animalsballincollig
Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger

Refusal to surrender phone password could lead to five years in prison and €30k fine under proposed new Garda powers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more