‘The shoes I’m attempting to fill are big ones,’ says new Cork city councillor

SINN FÉIN Cork city councillor Eolan Ryng has said he is cognisant he has “very big” shoes to fill following his co-option to fill Henry Cremin’s vacated seat.

Mr Ryng paid tribute to Mr Cremin, who announced his retirement from frontline politics last month, at his first Cork City Council meeting this evening.

“I’m very, very conscious that the shoes that I’m attempting to fill are very, very big ones.

“It’s been remarked tonight, it’s been remarked over the last few weeks.

“What can I say about Henry Cremin, my comrade? He’s a trailblazer.

“When I think of community activism, he’s the personification of that,” he said.

Mr Ryng paid tribute to Mr Cremin, who announced his retirement from frontline politics last month, at his first Cork City Council meeting this evening.

Mr Ryng, a resident of Church View, Station Road in Ballincollig, and a native of Bishopstown, said he is “extremely honoured” to have been selected by his party to represent the people of the South West Ward.

“Even though it’s an usual one in that we’re online, I know that it’s a proud night for my family,” he said, also expressing his gratitude to his family for their support.

“I want to let people know that I’ll be a councillor for everyone, regardless of their political background or none and regardless of what area of the ward that they’re in.

“I’ll do my very, very best and my absolute utmost to represent everybody in the manner that they should be and I promise you I won’t leave anyone down,” Mr Ryng said.

Messages of congratulations and well wishes were led by the Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh at the full council meeting who joked that Mr Ryng will become “affectionately known as the virtual councillor” following the online nature of his first council meeting.

Cllr Mick Nugent expressed his confidence in his party colleague stating that he will no doubt be a “great representative for the people of Cork.”

“Henry Cremin left big shoes to fill but I would vouch, as leader of the [Sinn Féin] group, that Eolan won’t be found wanting in filling those shoes.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mary Rose Desmond also welcomed Mr Ryng.

“It’s a big honour for anyone and their family to be elected to any council and particularly with the history that comes with Cork City Council,” she said.