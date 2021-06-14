'This is about putting safety first': Gardaí to 'control capacity' at Cork beaches next weekend following traffic concerns

IF beaches are busy, go to a quieter one or visit a different amenity.

That is the advice from gardaí in west Cork after people were turned away from several beaches in Cork at the weekend because of traffic concerns.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said that people were turned back from Garretstown, Garylucas, Sandycove and the Dock in the Kinsale area, as well as from Inchydoney and Barleycove because of concerns on Sunday.

He said gardaí will do similar next weekend if there are large crowds at the beaches.

He elaborated that gardaí had concerns that emergency services would not be able to respond if someone became ill or if there was an accident, because of traffic on the roads leading to beaches.

“We will be controlling capacity again next weekend – this is about putting safety first. We are asking people to act responsibly. We know the last 15 months have been tough for people and we are not here to spoil it for anybody," he said.

The superintendent advised people who arrive at a beach area to find it crowded to go to a less busy beach or go to a different amenity.