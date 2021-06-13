Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 22:35

City Council seeking to 'animate' streets of Cork

Princes Street, Cork, pictured last week where a new multi-coloured canopy of parasols has been installed. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Sarah O’Dwyer

Cork City Council says it is seeking to "animate the city centre" and to continue to expand the outdoor dining experience. 

It has confirmed that supports for alfresco dining for more than 1,000 people are in the pipeline following the issue of tenders for parasols and awnings for four additional streets in the city centre. These have already been installed on Princes St.

A spokesperson for City Hall said: “Cork City Council is supporting alfresco dining for over 1,000 people (and helping business through weatherproofing grants), the installation of parklets and planters, and public realm improvements.

“With the help of local traders and communities, we are working with arts and our cultural partners to animate the city centre.” 

The spokesperson added: “Cork City Council is seeking to continue to expand the outdoor dining experience in the city centre subject to the availability of funding from Fáilte Ireland under the Weather Proofing scheme.” 

In the coming months, large parasol umbrellas and awnings will be installed on Union Quay, Pembroke Street, Caroline Street, and Beasley Street. 

Tender documents have been issued for the supply and installation of the coverings in the four locations.

