Pictures: Corkonians soak up the sun as Cork station records second highest temperature in the country

A Cork weather station has recorded the second highest temperature in the country today.
Met Éireann said this evening that Phoenix Park recorded a temperature today of 25.7C making today the warmest day of the year so far.
A weather station in Cork wasn’t too far behind with a temperature of 25.2C recorded at the Moore Park weather station.
Phoenix Park recorded 🌡️🌡️a max temp of 25.7C making today warmest day of the year so far, Moore Park Co.Cork recorded the next highest of 25.2C. pic.twitter.com/hv4Ozf1o7z— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2021
People across the city and county have been enjoying the warm temperatures over the weekend with many traveling to the county’s beaches and enjoying the first weekend of the return of hospitality.