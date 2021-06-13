Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 19:14

Pictures: Corkonians soak up the sun as Cork station records second highest temperature in the country

Pictures: Corkonians soak up the sun as Cork station records second highest temperature in the country

Jack Quinlan and Jayden O'Sullivan enjoy a waterfight to cool down at Blackpool, Cork in the hot summer conditions on Sunday afternoon.

A Cork weather station has recorded the second highest temperature in the country today.

Met Éireann said this evening that Phoenix Park recorded a temperature today of 25.7C making today the warmest day of the year so far.

Pictured enjoying the sunshine at Garretstown Co Cork were Ian and Jen Cullinane from Ballincollig and baby Kai. Picture Denis Boyle
Jayden O'Sullivan enjoys a water slide in the garden at Blackpool, Cork in the hot summer conditions on Sunday afternoon. Pic: Larry Cummins

A weather station in Cork wasn’t too far behind with a temperature of 25.2C recorded at the Moore Park weather station.

Pictured enjoying the sunshine at Garrylucas were Mairead, Eoin and Aine Tarrant. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured enjoying the sunshine at Garretstown were Emily and Katie O'Neill and Maisie and Sadie MulConry. Picture Denis Boyle

People across the city and county have been enjoying the warm temperatures over the weekend with many traveling to the county’s beaches and enjoying the first weekend of the return of hospitality.

Pictured at Garrylucas Co Cork were Mary Walsh, Dara Neary and Maura O'Callaghan. Picture Denis Boyle

