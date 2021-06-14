Cork mum fearful over delays in accessing treatment for son; figures show thousands on hospital waiting lists

Christine Terry from Whitechurch said she had bought pyjamas for her 10-year-old son Adam’s surgery two years ago, when she first expected the procedure to happen. However, she says she has purchased many more pairs since, but he has not yet had the operation.
The Cork mum says their situation of waiting for a date is not unique.
The latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that significant numbers of children are waiting for procedures or appointments at hospitals in Cork and around the country.
According to the latest figures, up to May 13, a total of 7,724 children were waiting for outpatient appointments in Cork and almost 400 were waiting for in-patient procedures.
Significant numbers of children in Cork also regularly receive care and see consultants at Children’s Hospital Ireland (CHI) which includes Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, Temple Street Children’s University Hospital, and the National Children’s Hospital at Tallaght University Hospital.