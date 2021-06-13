Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 18:19

Life's a beach... but not for motorists as gardaí report heavy traffic in parts of Cork

Cork Gardaí took action today after the fine weather resulted in a serious build-up of traffic from motorists travelling to Cork beaches.

Sarah Horgan

Cork gardaí took action today after the fine weather resulted in a serious build-up of traffic from motorists travelling to Cork beaches.

Gardaí ensured they took preventative measures to avoid crowds becoming an issue.

A Garda spokesperson in the West Cork area said the weather caused a serious disruption to traffic.

"We are not able to officially close the beaches. All we could do was advise people to turn around," he said.

The spokesperson added that traffic issues have been a problem since before Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

"Traffic was built up all the way back to the city and people were advised to return home. This wasn't even crowds. It was the traffic from people travelling to these beaches that was the problem. Even before Covid we have had to issue these warnings. It was mayhem and traffic had build up everywhere."

Motorists had been travelling to Garretstown, Garrylucas and Sandycove to enjoy the fine weather before many had their plans hampered by traffic jams. 

Mediterranean temperatures have prompted Corkonians to make the most of today which also marks the first weekend of outdoor dining in Cork.

