Live from West Cork: Warm welcome for Graham Norton as he broadcasts to UK from Cork studio 

Bandon's Graham Norton is taking working from home to a whole new level, broadcasting his British radio show from a studio in Cork.

Kieran McGeary, CEO of Corks96fm and C103Cork shared a picture of the beloved broadcaster at their studio in West Cork and confirmed the news.

Delighted to welcome @grahnort to @C103Cork West Cork studio this morning. He’s broadcasting his show on our sister station @VirginRadioUK from here. pic.twitter.com/h0rqstq6ED — Kieran McGeary (@kieranmcgeary) June 12, 2021

C103 is owned by Wireless, the same company which owns Virgin Radio and the power of technology is enabling Graham reach his British audience from close to his traditional summer base in Ahakista.

Graham's longstanding habit of spending summers in West Cork is well known and he looks delighted with the new arrangement.

He has received a warm welcome in his new base.