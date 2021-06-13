Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 08:46

Link to the stars and decent broadband: Starlink trial providing 'absolutely fantastic' coverage in West Cork trial

Link to the stars and decent broadband: Starlink trial providing 'absolutely fantastic' coverage in West Cork trial

The distinctive golf ball-shaped ground stations that transmit data to Starlink satellites passing overhead. 

John Bohane

CORK woman Emma Fitzpatrick has praised the successful trialing of Starlink satellite broadband which is currently being tested in her family's back garden in West Cork.

Emma and her neighbour Lesley Cox had earlier this year launched a petition to expedite the delivery of a rural broadband rollout programme and requested the immediate rollout of fibre broadband to their local community in Knockawaddra, which is located 7km from Clonakilty.

They claimed the poor broadband coverage in their area affected people’s ability to work from home, and children were unable to complete their homework.

Ms Fitzpatrick and Ms Cox were each provided with tech mogul Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband on a trial basis in recent weeks in a bid to combat their broadband issues. 

Emma is delighted with the results to date. 

The distinctive golf ball-shaped satellite dish which was recently installed in the family's back garden in West Cork.
The distinctive golf ball-shaped satellite dish which was recently installed in the family's back garden in West Cork.

“It is absolutely fantastic. It has been very effective. We are getting very steady speeds even on an overcast and rainy day. We are getting speeds of up to 100. The highest speed we have received so far was 200. Our upload is about 25 on average. This can go up to 60. It is really good,” she said.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the successful trial period has enabled her to resume working from home, while the family can now complete all their daily IT tasks with no delays. 

“It has been brilliant. I have resumed giving my classes from home. We can go online now without any problems. The difference is night and day. It has been a total game-changer. Our campaign raised awareness.

"Hopefully, Starlink will be a viable option for everybody in time,” she added.

Starlink is believed to be currently trialing its product in a number of so-called “dead zone” areas nationwide.

The distinctive golf ball-shaped satellite dish was installed at the back of the Fitzpatrick family home, said Emma. 

“They are trialing it with several people all over Ireland. It is a round satellite dish. It was installed at the back of our house and attached to our carport. It has an unobstructed view of the sky. The trial will be ongoing until it has been licensed. We can then sign up as customers. 

"It will be a great option for people in rural Ireland,” she added.

More in this section

Live from West Cork: Warm welcome for Graham Norton as he broadcasts to UK from Cork studio  Live from West Cork: Warm welcome for Graham Norton as he broadcasts to UK from Cork studio 
Aer Lingus cancels regional flights as Stobart Air appoints liquidator  Aer Lingus cancels regional flights as Stobart Air appoints liquidator 
Emergency Services Stock Garda appealing for witnesses after man dies in Cork road incident 
internetwest cork
Supermarket sweep with a difference in aid of Cork Penny Dinners

Supermarket sweep with a difference in aid of Cork Penny Dinners

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more