Fundraising among the flowers: Well-known Cork garden centre raising funds for CUH Geriatric Appeal 

HANLEY’S Garden Centre have teamed up with the Cork University Hospital (CUH) Charity and former GP Dr Con Murphy to lend a helping hand with a fundraiser for the hospital’s geriatric ward.

Well-known former Cork GP Dr Con Murphy recently launched his fundraiser and 60-day challenge to help raise funds for the CUH Charity Geriatric Appeal for improvements to facilities for older people.

With a target of €300,000, the CUH Charity intend to undertake a refurbishment of the geriatric ward at the hospital.

The money raised will help to design the ward and create a calm, orientating and supportive setting that promotes healing and recovery, with the goal of adding a more ‘homely’ feel.

A dayroom will also be created where patients can take their meals, interact with other patients and experience private time with visitors.

Work will also include a suite for patients receiving end-of-life care to give patients and their families a quiet, private space away from the clinical area to spend time together.

The Department of Geriatric Medicine in CUH caters for 2,500 acute older adult inpatient admissions per year.

Now, Hanley’s Home and Garden Centre have got on board to help to support the initiative, by donating 100% of the money from their crates used by customers for carrying flowers. The crates are available instore and cost 50c, with all funds to go to the CUH Charity.

Owner Keith Hanley said the initiative is also helping to raise awareness for the appeal and the charity among customers.

“We’ve worked in the past with the CUH, with the children’s ward and did lots of work with them down through the years,” he said.

“So, we kind of looked at the demographic as well with all of our customers, gardening is kind of an older person demographic and a lot of people have an association with the ward as well having older relatives who spend time there.”

Importance of end of life care

Dr Con Murphy noted the importance of the appeal and care during the end of life period, which he said has become particularly poignant since Covid-19.

“This room we’re making is an end-of-life room and it would be nice for people to have the dignity in their final hours. I think this has been brought home very much to people during the Covid crisis.

“People realise now that things like that are important.

“If someone’s relative is passing away, it would be nice to have a room on their own,” he added.

To donate to Dr Con Murphy’s fundraiser for the CUH Charity Geriatric Appeal, visit Dr Con Murphy’s page on idonate.ie.