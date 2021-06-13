Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 09:00

Man who stole thousands from elderly Cork city victim given time to raise more compensation 

Liam Heylin

A Kerry man who confessed to his part in stealing thousands of euro in cash from an elderly man in Cork city brought another €6,000 compensation to court for the victim.

By February last year the total compensation had reached €7,000.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court his barrister Brendan Kelly said the accused man John Moriarty had brought another €6,000.

There was no state objection to a further adjournment of sentencing until September for more compensation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until September 2.

Guilty plea 

26-year-old John Moriarty of 152 Ballyspillane, County Kerry, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to several charges arising out of the crime.

The charges related to thefts on August 7, 9, 12 and 13 2019 at a house in Glasheen, Cork.

It had been alleged that John Moriarty stole sums of €4,500, €3,000, €5,000 and €3,000 on those dates.

The defendant was described as having significant addiction difficulties at the time of the offences.

