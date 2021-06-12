Man who threatened to kill Cork off-licence owner 'went significantly off the rails' 

A man who “went significantly off the rails in 2020” threatening the owner of an off-licence he would kill him had sentencing further adjourned until September for him to continue giving clear urinalysis to show he is off drugs.

Ronen Tollman, 32, of no fixed address and now living in Macroom has been engaging in treatment.

Prosecution barrister, Dermot Sheehan, said, “He has done quite well. An issue has arisen in Macroom.

"He is to give clean urine samples.”

Defence barrister Brian Leahy said previously at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, that Tollman had engaged impeccably.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until September 3.

The comment about going off the rails was made by Judge Ó Donnabháin.

Guilty pleas

Tollman pleaded guilty on the charge of threatening to kill Gary O’Donovan at O’Donovan’s off-licence on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on Tuesday, May 5 2020.

Tollman also pleaded guilty to a charge of harassing Declan Walsh on various dates between April 21 and 30 in Cork city.

Garda David O’Brien said Mr O’Donovan had just opened his premises that morning when Tollman threatened to kill him and burn him out of it for making a complaint against him for shoplifting.

Declan Walsh, a security man employed at Cork’s English Market, was harassed by Tollman who followed him one day shouting threats, so much so that Mr Walsh activated a body-cam.

Defence barrister, Brian Leahy, said that the accused had been progressing well with psychiatric services.

Previously set bail prohibited him from having any contact with Mr O’Donovan or Mr Walsh.