'Further good news': Cork hospital one of 11 hospitals nationwide now Covid-free

A HOSPITAL in Cork currently has zero Covid-19 patients, the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed.

In what he has described as “further good news” today, the head of the HSE, Paul Reid said that a total of eight adult hospitals across the country now have no Covid-19 inpatients.

The eight hospitals include the Mercy Hospital and St James’s Hospital in Dublin along with hospitals in Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny and Waterford.

In addition to this, three Children’s Hospitals at Temple Street, Crumlin and Tallaght currently have no patients with the virus, Mr Reid said.

In a tweet, Paul Reid described the news as a “great relief for patients, public and staff”.

Further good news this morning. 8 adult hospitals now have zero #covid19 inpatients (St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford). Also the three Children's Hospitals at Temple St, Crumlin & Tallaght. Great relief for patients, public & staff. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 11, 2021

Mr Reid yesterday said that the number of Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals continued “an amazing decline”.

The Department of Health yesterday reported 70 Covid-19 patients in hospitals with 23 in ICU.

Speaking on the latest hospitalisation figures, Mr Reid said it was “a remarkable benefit of our strong vaccination programme and public support overall”.

“We all deserve to cherish and protect these great moments.”

Yesterday, it was confirmed that St James’s Hospital had zero Covid-19 inpatients for the first time since March 2020.

In what was more good news, Pairc Uí Chaoimh and Cork City Hall also celebrated an important milestone with an excess of 100,000 vaccinations administered between both vaccination centres.

Gerry O’Dwyer, Group CEO, South/South West Hospital described it as “a key milestone for the vaccination programme in the region”.

Pairc Uí Chaoimh commenced administering vaccinations on 25 March 2021, and Cork City Hall commenced administering vaccinations on 2 April 2021.

Both vaccination centres are currently vaccinating those aged 40 and above.