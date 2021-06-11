100,000 vaccinations administered at Pairc Uí Chaoimh and Cork City Hall 

PAIRC Uí Chaoimh and Cork City Hall are celebrating the milestone of the administration of a total of 100,000 vaccinations.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have announced that the two vaccination centres in Cork City at Pairc Uí Chaoimh and Cork City Hall have administered in excess of 100,000 vaccinations between them.

Gerry O’Dwyer, Group CEO, South/South West Hospital described it as “a key milestone for the vaccination programme in the region”.

"I would like to thank all staff who are dedicated to the continued roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme," he added.

A busy vaccination centre at Cork City Hall. Picture Dan Linehan

Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh described the rate of vaccination as “absolutely fantastic”.

“It’s great to see so many people vaccinated and so many people now are fully vaccinated. We’re not all out of the woods yet because until everyone is vaccinated, we’re not safe but by the same token, we’re a lot safer now than we were six months ago.

“There is light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel."

Cork GP Dr John Sheehan also noted the progress of the vaccination programme despite the difficulties in its early days.

“The hard bit I think really was at the early part of the programme where we were all very anxious to get started and we were waiting and wondering when it would come but in fairness, once the vaccine supply started coming, it really took off and it’s great," he said.

“There is a feeling of we’re getting our lives back and although we still have to be on our guard, particularly with the variant, the number of hospitalisations and the number of people being admitted to ICU is very low so that’s a really encouraging sign that the vaccinations are working and that they are making a difference,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland is now aiming to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Mr Martin said Ireland was set to reach the “significant milestone” of having one million people fully vaccinated by the end of Thursday.

Asked about next month’s target, the Taoiseach told reporters in Dublin yesterday: “The aim would be to try and get to 70% fully vaccinated.

“It’ll be challenging, it’ll be very tight. The decision and the recommendations from NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee) to shorten the interval between the second doses of AstraZeneca will help.

“A lot will depend on uptake in the younger age cohort. It’s very, very important that people take up the vaccine offer when they get an offer because if we all get vaccinated we protect each other.”

Mr Martin, who was visiting the APC pharmaceutical research firm, highlighted that Ireland had very high uptake rates in older age groups.

“I think it’s very, very important as we go down to the younger age cohorts that we have the same levels of participation and uptake of the vaccines as we’ve had in the older age cohorts,” he added.