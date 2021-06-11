Cork animal welfare group issue urgent appeal for ‘very old and very special’ 17-year-old dog

CORK Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) has issued an urgent foster appeal for a “very old and very special” 17-year-old King Charles who has had a difficult life.

The animal welfare charity issued an urgent appeal for Charles the King Charles on social media.

They described him as a "very old and very special boy".

The charity stated that Charles is approximately 17 years old and previously had a difficult time and a short life expectancy.

However, he has since made great progress.

“He had never been loved, trained or lived inside a home.

"But he proved us all wrong and with all the TLC, good food and home comforts he is living far longer than expected," they said.

While he has some challenges and still wears a nappy while indoors, Charles has been described as a “happy chap” who loves food and rubs.

“He is such a loving, clueless, happy chap. Simply Loves his food and rubs.”

The 17-year-old dog no longer goes for walks but still likes a five minute “toddle” and enjoys being outside.

“Great with dogs that aren’t too hyper, and loves kids.”

Due to circumstances beyond his current foster family’s control, Charles is in need of a new foster home “to live out his days”.

"If you can help please fill out our foster application form."

For more information, visit the Cork DAWG website.