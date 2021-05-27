Cork animal charity warns public following fraudulent scam

A Cork animal charity is warning the public about a scam artist who is cold calling people and trying to get them to commit to direct debit donations in the name of the charity.

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) said they were upset and annoyed that someone was attempting to defraud people in their name.

Speaking to The Echo, a DAWG spokesperson said they were aware of two incidents that had been reported to the Gardaí where a male individual called members of the public, pertaining to be from their charity and asking for direct debit donations.

Pauline O'Mahony walking Millie and Rambo at the Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, DAWG rescue centre, North Cork. /Picture: Denis Scannell

The DAWG volunteer said that they wanted to make it clear that the charity does not cold call members of the public asking for money and if someone calls pretending to be from the organisation, the person should alert the authorities.

For anyone who would like to donate to DAWG, you can Text CDAWG to 50300 to donate €4 or if you would like to set up a direct debit, you can do so on

www.dogactionwelfaregroup.ie