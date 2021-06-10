'Community was in his heart': Tributes paid to Ballincollig parish priest following his passing

TRIBUTES have been paid to Ballincollig parish priest, Father George O’Mahony who passed away today following an illness.

Father George O’Mahony grew up in Drimoleague Parish and was ordained on 19 June 1971 and was due to celebrate the golden jubilee of his Ordination to the Priesthood this year.

Serving as the as parish priest of Ballincollig Parish since 2003, he previously served as parish priest of Knocknaheeny from 1996 to 2003 and before that as curate in Douglas, Farranree, Ballydehob and Ardfield.

Cllr Derry Canty described Fr O’Mahony as being heavily involved in the local community in Ballincollig.

“He was involved in all aspects of life here in Ballincollig. I met him so often at all different functions. He was lovely to get on with,” he said.

He described Fr O’Mahony as “proud” of the parish.

“He put his mark on an awful lot of things in Ballincollig and he was always involved with Tidy Towns, he was involved with the GAA, the soccer. You name it.

“He crossed all divides to promote every aspect of life here in Ballincollig and his heart of course was always in community.”

“Everyone had only a kind word to say about Fr George,” he added.

Aindrias Moynihan TD said that he was saddened to hear of the passing of Fr O’Mahony.

“He will be a loss out of Ballincollig. He has been there many years.

“He would have seen a whole load of change in Ballincollig.”

He noted Fr O’Mahony’s interest in fitness, stating that he was “always a positive person”.

“He put a lot of effort into Ballincollig in serving the community there and he will be a big loss to Ballincollig.”

Cllr Colm Kelleher also noted Fr O’Mahony’s impact on the community in Ballincollig.

“He was the Parish Priest since 2003 and he would have been very well known in the community,” he said.

“He was very well taken within the community, and he always had a smile on his face when you spoke to him and he will be sadly missed.” “He really brought a joyful presence wherever he went.”