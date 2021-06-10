More than 120 new homes for Cork city

SIXTY-FOUR new Cork City Council homes have been officially opened today, and a further 62 are set to be constructed in the coming months.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh turned the sod on two new developments today, while officially opening four further developments.

Nine new homes were opened on Shandon Street and John Philpott Curran Street. This development consists of a protected structure and two formerly derelict buildings, which were acquired and restored by Cork City Council to become homes.

This scheme, comprised of five one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, is aimed in particular at housing older persons, who can downsize to a more accessible, centrally located apartment, in this historic area of Cork.

A further seventeen new homes are located nearby in Lower John Street, another former derelict site regenerated by the City Council, in a scheme which will be run by Focus Housing on behalf of Cork City Council.

That development comprises one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

The Lord Mayor also opened 20 new homes at Ard na Rí, Banduff and a further eighteen new houses at An Choilleog, Woodfield, Blarney.

The Lord Mayor said: “I’m incredibly proud today to open so many homes for the people of Cork. It’s truly uplifting after what has been at times, a dark year, full of worry for many.

“It is my hope that these homes will soon be a source of comfort, security and joy to the families and communities who will live in them. I thank all involved in bringing these vital projects to fruition.”

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Stephanie also turned the sod at Railway View, Ballyvolane, which is to be eight new homes and then at Middle Glanmire Road, which will be a development of 54 new townhouses.

27 of the homes on Middle Glanmire Road will be affordable housing for Cork City Council to be offered for sale to eligible applicants and the remaining twenty-seven will be allocated to those on the social housing list and will be managed by Tuath Housing Association.

Assistant Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney said: “Housing is once again at the very forefront of Cork City Council’s objectives and will remain so for the coming years. Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic and public health restrictions, our housing delivery programmes are buoyant and remain very much on track.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all involved and assure people that the City Council will continue to lead the way in the delivery of more homes”.