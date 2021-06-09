Increase in flights from Cork Airport ahead of resumption of international travel

With just weeks until international travel is poised to resume, Cork Airport is starting to witness an increase in the number of flights operating to and from the airport, and will begin resuming and offering new routes over the coming weeks.

In line with Government guidelines, Cork Airport has remained open throughout the pandemic facilitating the import and export of essential medical supplies and cargo, search and rescue missions, medical evacuations and transplant flights.

However, with international travel due to commence from July 19, the airport is gearing up to serve more flights and destinations.

In a tweet, the airport said it was beginning to see a gradual increase in flights with its airline customers.

In another, it welcomed the resumption and planned resumptions of flights to destinations including Alicante, Stansted, Luton, Wroclaw, Malaga, Faro, Malta.

It has also announced that a new service to Frankfurt will begin from June 25 with flights to Paris resuming on July 14 and to Zurich recommencing on July 18.

A spokesperson for the airport has said it will continue to work with its airline customers, Government agencies and other stakeholders in relation to the plans for a more widespread re-opening of air travel. "We will also be working to restore the vital connectivity that the South of Ireland has lost over the past 14 months. The Irish economy, which is one of the most open in the world, is hugely dependent on trade, tourism and foreign direct investment."