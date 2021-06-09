Micheál Martin hails ‘vote of confidence’ in Cork

The figure was revealed as Taoiseach Micheál Martin and foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney both visited the development to meet with site leads from the 18 companies who currently occupy the scheme.
Penrose Dock, which has been developed by Cork-based JCD Group, now has nearly 90% of its floorspace already let. The entire complex offers a total of 250,000 sq ft of office space set across two buildings, Penrose One and Penrose Two.
Speaking yesterday, Mr Martin described the complex as a “first-class facility” which, he said, “indicates the future of the city in terms of the docklands, but also in terms of compact growth within the city”.
Penrose Dock has attracted a strong mix of clients from global technology to professional services companies.
Current tenants employ more than 1,100 staff, with plans to create a further 500 jobs.
Eleven of the companies based in Penrose Dock are IDA Ireland client companies.
Amongst the companies who have taken up residence at Penrose Dock are Qualcomm; Cloudera; Aspira; Tigera; Grant Thornton; Matheson; Cadence; Ibec; Remitly; Sophos; CH Robinson; and Minelab.