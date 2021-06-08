Ministers Foley and Madigan launch Department of Education Statement of Strategy 2021-2023

MINISTER for Education Norma Foley TD and Minister of State for Special Education and Social Inclusion Josepha Madigan TD have published the Department of Education’s Statement of Strategy, covering the period 2021-2023.

The Statement of Strategy sets out the vision, mission and strategic goals that will guide the Department’s work programme in this three-year period.

Minister Foley said:

“This Strategy Statement sets out the vision and mission for my Department and the education system for the next three years. My vision is to see a system where every child and young person feels valued and is actively supported and nurtured to reach their full potential,” she said.

Deputy Foley added:

“Schools play an enormous role in nurturing and supporting our children and young people. I am committed to having a system that provides high-quality education and ensures equity of opportunity.

"My Department will be working with the education partners to provide strategic leadership and support for the delivery of high-quality education to all our pupils.

“This Strategy Statement sets out high-level goals and the strategic actions which will be progressed in order to achieve those goals over the period until 2023.

"The experience of Covid-19 has highlighted how important schools are for our children and the important role that they will play in addressing the impact of Covid-19 on children’s education.”

Minister Madigan said:

“I am very pleased to see the central emphasis given in this Strategy Statement to the importance of equity of opportunity for all pupils reflecting my previously-announced action priorities in this area.

"We are striving to build an education system with inclusiveness at its heart, in collaboration with all stakeholders and partners in education,” she said.

Deputy Madigan added: “Our schools should rightly be welcoming places for students of all abilities and backgrounds, giving every student the opportunity to learn from the experience of others and to reach their full potential alongside their peers.

“Supporting special education and inclusion is at the heart of this statement of strategy, with relevant action points in every area."

"From enhancing special education support in mainstream schools, reinforcing our special schools, improved training, targeted interventions, legislative reform, and strengthening a culture of inclusion, particularly for students facing disadvantage, I am pleased that the Department of Education is dedicated to the fundamental principle of appropriate education for all. I look forward to working with all our partners to ensure these actions are implemented.

“Covid-19 has thrown up many challenges and continues to do so. The impact on students, staff, and families cannot be forgotten, and they must rightly be our priorities.

"Supporting the needs of children with special needs and those at risk of educational disadvantage and exclusion must be at the heart of what we achieve through education.

"I look forward to working in the coming years to increase the support for children according to their needs,” she added.

The strategy statement, which will be published on the Department’s website, covers the period from 2021 to 2023. Government Departments are required to prepare a new strategy statement upon the appointment of a new Minister.