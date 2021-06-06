'It’s tragic really': Locals shocked at Innishannon attack

Locals in the Innishannon area are said to be "shocked" after a woman in her 60s was found in a residence in the area with a number of apparent stab wounds on Friday.

The woman, named locally as retired teacher Mary Coughlan, was rushed to Cork University Hospital on Friday after being found in a residence in the area with a number of apparent stab wounds.

Speaking to The Echo, a family friend, who did not wish to be named, said that Ms Coughlan recently retired and was a teacher.

They said that those she would have taught at the school were all “mad about her”.

They said that Ms Coughlan was very well-known in the area, describing her as “a lovely person”.

“It’s tragic really. Very tragic,” they said.

Following the “shocking” news, they said that everyone in the area is hoping for the best.

They said that Ms Coughlan and her whole family would be involved in the local community.

“She would be very well-known, very well-liked. She’s a really lovely person.”

The family friend said that people in the area are shocked by the incident and hoping that she will be ok.

“There is definitely a sense of shock without a doubt."

A man in his early 30s is due before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening at 7pm in connection with the serious assault.

Mrs Coughlan remains in critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.