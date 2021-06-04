Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 21:40

Residents object to proposed Páirc car park

Residents object to proposed Páirc car park

An open green area where the Cork County board hope to build a carpark. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

THE Ballintemple Area Residents’ Association (Bara) has expressed concerns over Cork GAA plans to turn part of the Marina Park beside the Atlantic Pond into parking for cars and buses on event days.

The residents’ group has warned that the plans would be “a negative move”.

A Bara spokesperson said: “Turning a public green area near a greenway and the hugely popular Marina and Atlantic Pond into car and bus parking for these business ventures would be a negative move for the people of Cork, who have enjoyed this area so much, particularly over the past 15 months of Covid restrictions.”

The residents’ group said that there were many brownfield sites in the docklands that could be used for parking.

“A 250-space public car park has also been developed at the Marina,” the group added.

The spokesperson said: “Big games and concerts generate millions of euro, which is great, but Páirc Uí Chaoimh needs to remember that these events cause significant disruption to residents, who want our views taken into account to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome for both Marina Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”

Cork GAA was contacted for comment by The Echo.

Read More

Cork man completes gruelling fundraiser for Cancer Connect and local rowing club

More in this section

Garda stock Woman seriously injured in West Cork stabbing incident
Covid latest: More than 500 new cases recorded Covid latest: More than 500 new cases recorded
Gardaí to step up patrols in Cork this weekend  Gardaí to step up patrols in Cork this weekend 
marina park
Cork man completes gruelling fundraiser for Cancer Connect and local rowing club

Cork man completes gruelling fundraiser for Cancer Connect and local rowing club

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY