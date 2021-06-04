Gardaí to step up patrols in Cork this weekend 

Gardaí in Cork are to step up patrols of beaches, buses and public areas over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Last weekend, concerns were voiced about large crowds of people gathering in areas such as Crosshaven.

Gardaí on patrol in Crosshaven. Image Source: An Garda Síochána -Cork, Kerry and Limerick- Southern Region.jpg

Speaking to the Echo earlier this week, local public representative, Cllr Audrey Buckley who lives in the area said that large crowds of people had descended on the scenic village and surrounding areas last weekend and that people felt “unable to move” amid high volumes of traffic and parking on roadways such as in Fountainstown and Myrtleville.

She also expressed concerns about antisocial behaviour over the course of the weekend and about large volumes of litter being generated.

Youths questioned

Gardaí stepped up patrols in the Crosshaven area in recent days.

During one patrol, gardaí were approached by a member of the public who had concerns that three young people may be breaking into a property in the Church Bay area.

Shortly afterwards, gardaí identified three youths matching the description they had received and they were questioned in relation to the matter.

A file is to be prepared for the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Patrols of beaches and buses

Gardaí are stepping up patrols on buses this weekend. Image Source: An Garda Síochána -Cork, Kerry and Limerick- Southern Region.jpg

Gardaí say they will continue to patrol buses and beaches in the area over the weekend.

“Additional patrols will be working together with our local communities.

“Please socialise responsibly this Bank holiday weekend.

“We continue to engage with Government and stakeholders to move ahead with the next stage of reopening the economy and society in line with Resilience & Recovery: The Path Ahead plan with a specific emphasis on outdoor activity,” they said.

City patrols

Patrols will also be stepped up in the city centre where there were also reports of large crowds gathering last weekend.

Gardaí dispatched uniformed gardaí to disperse crowds gathered at Kennedy Quay and along Grand Parade on Saturday with the assistance of the Public Order Unit.

Twelve people were arrested in Cork on Saturday for public order offences.

A garda spokesperson said that the Public Order Unit will remain on standby this weekend for assistance if needed.