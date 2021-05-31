Cork secondary school fit sensors to monitor virus risks in classroom

NORTH Monastery Secondary School has recently fitted RT Smart Data sensors throughout the building to measure CO2, temperature, humidity and to assess virus risk in their classrooms.

Two of their teachers have championed this initiative: Jonathan Barry, Transition Year Coordinator, and Claire Dunlea, who is in charge of the North Monastery Secondary School project.

“We were very concerned that we needed accurate information on air quality so that we could ensure that all areas of our school are as safe as possible for students and staff alike. These sensors give us the information that we need in real-time so that we can assess if there are any conditions indicating virus risk anywhere in the school,” said teacher Jonathan Barry, Transition Year Coordinator.

“I see this as being invaluable when we have to allocate an area for the sitting of the Leaving Cert and get back to having performances and plays in our large assembly hall where there will be parents, teachers, and pupils. We loved the fact that it was installed and fully working in about an hour,” said Claire Dunlea, Programme Co-ordinator for the Leaving Cert Applied class.

“It will give us all peace of mind,” she added.

“The pandemic has made people very conscious of their working environment. A big plus for businesses and schools is that we can fit the sensors in a few hours and the client is immediately receiving real-time information,” said Martin Wright, Business Development Manager for RT Smart Data.

“We were aware that it is now mandatory in schools to monitor the working environment in parts of the US and the staff of North Monastery school were quick to see the value of this data,” he added.

RT Smart Data wireless sensors, along with a plug-in connector with an in-built SIM card, allows for easy installation and work independently of the school’s WiFi or IT system. This makes these sensors very easy to install as there is no wiring involved.