Construction work in Mallow secondary school scheduled to commence later this year

CORK East TD Sean Sherlock has welcomed confirmation that construction of the Patrician Academy secondary school in Mallow will commence later this year.

Deputy Sherlock said he will continue pressing the Department until he sees boots on the ground. "We are being told Quarter 4 2021 for the construction of the Patrician Academy. Until such time as we get an exact date for construction to commence, then we have to keep the pressure on the Department,” he said.

The Labour TD said it is "moving in the right direction".

“We will continue to apply the pressure because we need to see boots on the ground. We need to see shovels in the ground and we need to see diggers on site.”

The Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said it is "anticipated the project will commence construction in quarter 4 2021".

“My Department is currently nearing the completion of a tender process for the establishment of a new framework of contractors for the delivery of a bundle of design and build projects.

“In quarter 2 of 2021, the school building project will be included in a bundle of projects to be tendered to the new framework. It is anticipated that the project will commence construction in quarter 4 2021,” she said.