Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 16:47

Converted bus is Cork's hottest staycation spot

After seven months of hard work, the Ballinadee Bus is on AirBnB for bookings and, according to the McCarthy siblings who renovated the 1999 Dublin Bus and turned it into a six-person holiday home, the demand is huge.

Speaking to The Echo, Thomas McCarthy said every weekend of the summer (June, July and August) is booked out and a third of all summer dates have also been snapped up.
The bus was the brainchild of the siblings following the sad passing of their father Paddy by suicide on May 1 2020. Following his death, the three siblings, Thomas, Rachel and Anna bought a bus and converted it into a short term staycation hideaway.

Chatting about the huge appeal, Thomas said it’s about as much craic as you can have in Ireland at the moment.

“With Covid, people can’t go abroad so it's all staycations. The bus is parked on a lovely site here on the farm overlooking the valley, close to Kinsale. There is an outdoor bar and a hot tub, and the bus sleeps six people.” 

To check available dates, search Ballinadee Bus on Airbnb.
“Dad loved music, barbecues, parties, and having the craíc,” says Thomas. “He had a huge presence.”

