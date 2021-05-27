Bishop sends an update to Cork families preparing for First Holy Communion

THE Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin has written to the families of children preparing for the Sacrament of First Holy Communion this year in his diocese.

In the letter to the families, Bishop Gavin has provided an update with regards to the possibility of First Holy Communion and Confirmation taking place in the coming months in light of the current restrictions nationwide.

He states in his letter:

“Recently we have been advised by the government that celebrations of First Holy Communion and Confirmation should not take place in May and June due to health guidelines."

"We await further guidance from the government as to when this can safely happen,” the bishop said.

Bishop Gavin said he will be in touch once again ‘when it is possible to fix dates’.

“At the moment dates should not be fixed, not even provisionally,” he added.