Planning application for almost 280 homes in Cork city withdrawn

An application for a proposed strategic housing development (SHD) that had been submitted to An Bord Pleanála has been withdrawn.

Ardstone Homes Ltd applied for permission to construct 276 residential units and a creche at a site in Bishopstown.

The proposals outlined on the SHD website, show the developer had sought to construct 137 houses comprising of 40 two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached, 12 two-storey three-bedroom detached, 56 two-storey three-bedroom terraced, 14 two-storey four-bedroom semi-detached and 15 three-storey four-bedroom terraced homes.

There were also 139 one, two and three-bedroom apartments/duplexes proposed in seven different blocks ranging from three to five storeys in height.

In apartment block 5, there was a provision for a café fronting Waterfall Road at ground floor level.

This also included plans for a new vehicular access and pedestrian entrances onto Waterfall Road, a two-way cycle track and pedestrian footpath along the site frontage to Waterfall Road which will continue via the site, and to the rear of properties fronting onto Waterfall Road, to link to an existing shared surface pathway south of the N40.

The plans would have seen upgrades to the aforementioned shared surface path to provide a two-way cycle track and pedestrian footpath, upgrades to Waterfall Road to extend the existing pedestrian pathway to the subject lands.

A pelican crossing on Waterfall Road opposite The Rise/Halldene Villas junction was also included, as was an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing at the Audi Cork/Heiton Buckley entrance junction adjacent to N40.

The application was lodged on May 7, but was withdrawn just 10 days later on May 17.

The pre-application consultation phase of the development which took place in 2020 was ruled as needing further consideration or amendment.