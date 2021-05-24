Cyber-attack latest: Cork hospitals issue update on available services 

Hospitals in Cork continue to be affected by the recent cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT systems.

The South Infirmary-Victoria Hospital has issued an update informing patients that all x-ray appointments for tomorrow are canceled.

For all other services, patients are advised to attend their appointment as planned.

The South Infirmary / Victoria Hospital on the Old Blackrock Road.Picture Dan Linehan.

Those with queries can contact the hospital’s helpline which is in operation from 8am to 5.30 pm Monday to Friday.

X-Ray - 021 4926112 General - 021 4926174 or 021 4926202 or by text - 085 8797643

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has canceled a number of services for the remainder of this week including x-ray appointments and the processing of GP bloods. Only emergency bloods will be processed.

Those with scheduled appointments for chemotherapy, surgery, and endoscopy should still attend the hospital unless contacted by the hospital to cancel their appointment.

The hospital’s radiology department is unable to carry out any GP or outpatient imaging until further notice and those with a scheduled appointment are asked not to attend and to contact the radiology department for further advice.

MUH has asked that any patient with a scheduled appointment for the foreseeable future to make contact with the hospital on the following phone numbers: