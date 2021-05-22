Vacant ground floor of commercial unit in Cork city set for new lease of life

The vacant ground floor of a commercial unit in Cork city is set for a new lease of life, following a grant of planning permission for a change of use.

Plans for a new café/restaurant at 1 Dyke Parade have been approved by Cork City Council.

The building is located on a busy crossroads between Dyke Parade, Sheares Street, Prospect Row and Woods Street, not far from the Mercy Hospital.

The application, lodged in January by Ryan Lumor and Chenny Dimanndal, sought permission for the change of use of the existing vacant ground floor commercial unit, which is a protected structure, to develop a café/restaurant with customer seating and including the sale of hot food for consumption off the premises.

The development will include internal refurbishment works and elevational changes, including the replacement of existing signage.

There are nine conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

One condition states that the hours of operation of the café/restaurant “shall be restricted from 8am to 10pm”.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.