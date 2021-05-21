Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 15:04

Plans submitted for more than 200 apartments in Cork suburb 

The site proposed for a significant residential development in Mahon by Clyde Real Estate.

Amy Nolan

PLANS are afoot for the construction of over 200 apartments on a site adjacent to Telus International, formerly Voxpro, in Mahon.

Clyde Real Estate Cork Limited has recently lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission to demolish an existing geodesic dome at the site to develop 204 apartments across three blocks ranging in height from five to seven storeys.

The apartments would comprise of 98 one-bed units, 63 two-bed units and 43 three-bed units.

Other amenities 

The proposed development also consists of the construction of a crèche facility, communal amenity rooms, plant rooms, lobby areas, outdoor amenity spaces, 54 surface car parking spaces, 460 indoor bicycle parking spaces as well as associated bin storage.

Access to the development is proposed via the existing vehicular access onto the Loughmahon Link Road/R852 to the west.

The existing southern most vehicular access is proposed for removal.

The proposed development also includes landscaping, drainage, roads, surface and boundary treatments, pedestrian crossing, and all associated site development works.

The proposed development would be a material contravention of the City Development Plan.

In documents from the pre-application consultation, city planners have indicated that they will consider residential development on the site.

A decision on the application is expected in early July.

planningcork developmenthousing
Latest

