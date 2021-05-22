Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 16:18

VIDEO & PICTURES: Ireland's first tubing park off to a flyer in Cork 

Ronan Hayes flying high at Ireland's first Tubing Park at Smugglers Cove, Rosscarbery, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Popular West Cork family activity centre Smugglers Cove opened its latest attraction today and it is proving an immediate hit. 

Heading down the big slide were Summer Dennehy and Chantel McGann at Ireland's first Tubing Park at Smugglers Cove, Rosscarbery, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
The Rosscarbery activity centre, which already has a wide range of attractions for all ages, has added a tubing park to its list of activites. 

The new park is the first of its kind in the country and, if these pictures are anything to go by, it is set to be one of the hits of summer 2021. 

Monique McGann flying through the air at Ireland's first Tubing Park at Smugglers Cove, Rosscarbery, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
 Going down the big slide were Emily Miles, Deirdre Foley and Matthew Miles at Ireland's first Tubing Park at Smugglers Cove, Rosscarbery, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
“There is no water, so there is no need for wet gear," Smuggles Cove owner Geoff Wycherley says. "That is the beauty of it, you can do it in your everyday clothes.

Having fun were Chenelle and Zoe Dennehy at Ireland's first Tubing Park at Smugglers Cove, Rosscarbery, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
"You sit in a round tube with a hard bottom on it. It is run on tracks. It has an artificial surface material. It is all about creating the least amount of friction which ensures the faster it goes." 

west corkcork tourism
