VIDEO & PICTURES: Ireland's first tubing park off to a flyer in Cork 

Popular West Cork family activity centre Smugglers Cove opened its latest attraction today and it is proving an immediate hit.
The Rosscarbery activity centre, which already has a wide range of attractions for all ages, has added a tubing park to its list of activites.
@BethCotter1 trying out new slide @SmugglersCoveIE #slide #fun #summer pic.twitter.com/Ft7P4BM2j1— Dan Linehan (@lensdan) May 22, 2021
Cathal loved the new Tubing Park @SmugglersCoveIE it is going to be a massive hit with all ages this summer #smugglerscovecork pic.twitter.com/cWoiptYb2r— Stephen Ryan (@MarketingInCork) May 21, 2021
We had a special preview night tonight for our new Summer Tubing Park and it got a big thumbs up from everyone #smugglerscovecork #westcork #wildatlanticway pic.twitter.com/Le2YpDj09G— Smugglers Cove Rosscarbery (@SmugglersCoveIE) May 21, 2021
The new park is the first of its kind in the country and, if these pictures are anything to go by, it is set to be one of the hits of summer 2021.
“There is no water, so there is no need for wet gear," Smuggles Cove owner Geoff Wycherley says. "That is the beauty of it, you can do it in your everyday clothes.
"You sit in a round tube with a hard bottom on it. It is run on tracks. It has an artificial surface material. It is all about creating the least amount of friction which ensures the faster it goes."