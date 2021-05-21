'We're putting down the placards and walking away with our heads held high': Debenhams dispute comes to an end

After over 406 days of picketing for a just redundancy settlement, former Debenhams workers have put down their placards and are walking away with their “heads held high”.
It comes as a majority of former Debenhams staff voted to accept the offer of a €3 million training fund.
Former employees said that the settlement does not come anywhere close to the honouring of the four weeks’ pay per year’s service redundancy that was signed off with their former employer, but rather that they had fought “as hard as was possible”.
Mandate General Secretary, Gerry Light, said that the outcome “is testament to the strong will and resilience of our striking members who refused to accept defeat in the face of adversity”.
Acknowledging that the settlement “is not a perfect deal”, he said that it was also “the best achievable negotiated settlement under very difficult circumstances”.
Some people would say that we lost a fight, but people had also said that we wouldn’t get anything and we have got something.