Pop-up Covid testing being provided to students in Cork amid rise in cases 

Third level students in Cork are being offered testing for Covid-19 amid an increase in cases of the virus reported in the student community in recent weeks.

A pop-up testing facility has been established at University College Cork (UCC) and students from UCC and Munster Technological University have been invited to attend for free testing at the facility.

Testing took place yesterday and will also take place today.

A similar pop-testing facility was provided for students last month.

'There is still an opportunity to contain these cases'

Dr Anne Sheahan, acting Director of Public Health (HSE South) thanked the students who have come forward for testing, especially those who wanted to be tested before travelling home to family in other parts of the country.

“We worked with both UCC and MTU last month to provide similar testing, and we were very pleased with the take-up. We thank the management of UCC and MTU, and the student representative bodies for working with us on an ongoing basis throughout the pandemic,” she said.

Dr Sheahan said that “huge credit” is due to third level students and young people in Cork for the sacrifices they have made over the last year.

“While we are concerned by a small increase in cases in the student community in recent weeks, there is still an opportunity to contain these cases,” she said.

'Remarkable adherence'

A spokesperson for UCC said that details in relation to the testing centre have been sent directly to students.

“Throughout the pandemic, UCC has worked together with the HSE to support public health initiatives such as the establishment of a contact tracing centre on campus, the hosting of HSE services in our facilities, and the organising of pop-up screening centres.

“The Department of Public Health HSE South has invited third-level students to participate in a once-off free voluntary screening test for Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

The UCC spokesperson said that students in Cork have shown “remarkable adherence” to public health guidelines and said “it is vital that we continue to follow public health guidance regarding social distancing, limiting close contacts, hand hygiene and mask wearing.”