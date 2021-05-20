Cork dog Peggy (10) in search of ‘special retirement home’ to live out rest of her life

A Cork-based animal welfare charity is currently in search of a "special retirement home" for a ten-year-old dog where she can comfortably live out her days.

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) said the female German Shepherd has mammary tumors but is "too old for such an invasive op".

Peggy is currently in foster care. Picture via Cork DAWG website.

"We want her to live out her days out of pain, carefree and happy with no visits in and out of vets.

"She is loving life currently, her food, her cuddles and her walks.

"She is in no pain and not on any meds," the charity states on its website.

Peggy is described as "affectionate and extremely loyal" and would require an adult-only home or family with teenage kids with no other dogs in the household.

For further information on Peggy, visit Cork DAWG's website.