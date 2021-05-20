Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 15:31

Cork dog Peggy (10) in search of ‘special retirement home’ to live out rest of her life

Cork dog Peggy (10) in search of ‘special retirement home’ to live out rest of her life

Peggy is looking for a special retirement home. Picture via Cork DAWG website.

Amy Nolan

A Cork-based animal welfare charity is currently in search of a "special retirement home" for a ten-year-old dog where she can comfortably live out her days.

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) said the female German Shepherd has mammary tumors but is "too old for such an invasive op".

Peggy is currently in foster care.

Peggy is currently in foster care. Picture via Cork DAWG website.
Peggy is currently in foster care. Picture via Cork DAWG website.

"We want her to live out her days out of pain, carefree and happy with no visits in and out of vets. 

"She is loving life currently, her food, her cuddles and her walks. 

"She is in no pain and not on any meds," the charity states on its website. 

Peggy is described as "affectionate and extremely loyal" and would require an adult-only home or family with teenage kids with no other dogs in the household. 

For further information on Peggy, visit Cork DAWG's website

Read More

'Lonely' rescue dog finally finds forever home

More in this section

Man who made death threats to family of Cameron Blair jailed Man who made death threats to family of Cameron Blair jailed
Debenhams dispute comes to an end after 406 days Debenhams dispute comes to an end after 406 days
Cork Ironman cancelled for 2021; New deal ensures event will run until 2024 Cork Ironman cancelled for 2021; New deal ensures event will run until 2024
animals
HSE urges people to only present to EDs in emergency; Cork ED particularly busy

HSE urges people to only present to EDs in emergency; Cork ED particularly busy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY