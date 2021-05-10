'Lonely' rescue dog finally finds forever home

A ‘lonely’ dog, who has spent two months at a rescue has finally found a new home.

Last month Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) took to social media in search of a new home for an Akita named Max.

Posting on Facebook, DAWG said: “Max is around seven years old.

"He is low energy and low maintenance.

"He is looking for a quiet adult home with a securely fenced in garden.

"Max will make a very loyal companion he just needs someone to give him a chance," they said.

Max the Akita with his new family after being rehomed by Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG).

Over the weekend DAWG announced that Max has not found his “forever home.” “This picture we have been waiting for. Max heading off to his forever home today. We couldn’t be happier for him. It took awhile but he finally got his happy ending.”