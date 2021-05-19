Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 13:54

Renowned fitness firm seeking office space for up to 700 workers in Cork

Renowned fitness firm seeking office space for up to 700 workers in Cork

Global fitness firm Peloton is believed to be considering taking on up to 70,000sq ft of office space in the city centre to facilitate a major expansion of its operations in Cork. Stock image

Global fitness firm Peloton is believed to be considering taking on up to 70,000sq ft of office space in the city centre to facilitate a major expansion of its operations in Cork. 

The Irish Examiner has reported that estate agents in Cork have been asked to put forward a location for office space for the at-home fitness company that could accommodate up to 700 workers.

The request for the office space has come through the London office of CBRE, without identifying Peloton as the client.

Peloton currently offers customer support through outsourcing specialist firm Voxpro, which has its headquarters in Mahon.

Read More

Public invited to have their say on housing scheme for Cork’s northside

More in this section

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen on a table at Ankara City Hospital in A Pfizer to start production of Covid vaccine in Ireland
Call for public to use CUH ED for emergencies only amid significant delays caused by cyberattack Call for public to use CUH ED for emergencies only amid significant delays caused by cyberattack
Batten down the hatches: Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Cork Batten down the hatches: Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Cork
cork city centre
Man scammed out of almost €20k in Bitcoin fraud

Man scammed out of almost €20k in Bitcoin fraud

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY