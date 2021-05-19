Renowned fitness firm seeking office space for up to 700 workers in Cork

Global fitness firm Peloton is believed to be considering taking on up to 70,000sq ft of office space in the city centre to facilitate a major expansion of its operations in Cork.

The Irish Examiner has reported that estate agents in Cork have been asked to put forward a location for office space for the at-home fitness company that could accommodate up to 700 workers.

The request for the office space has come through the London office of CBRE, without identifying Peloton as the client.

Peloton currently offers customer support through outsourcing specialist firm Voxpro, which has its headquarters in Mahon.