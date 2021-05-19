Public invited to have their say on housing scheme for Cork’s northside

The public are invited to give feedback on a proposed housing development which would see 28 new houses constructed on the northside of Cork city if the scheme goes ahead.

The proposed development, named Errigal Heights, would comprise of the construction of the houses in two closed urban blocks on a site under the ownership of Cork City Council at Errigal Heights, on Glen Avenue, in The Glen.

The proposed site is currently a green area that once accommodated three flat blocks.

These were demolished in 2010.

Block A to the west of the site would see the construction of 13 two-bed houses, two three-bed houses and one one-bed house, all of which would be two storeys.

Block B to the east of the site would see eight two-bed and four three-bed houses constructed, all of which would also be two storeys.

The scheme also includes the provision of 40 parking spaces.

The proposed main access route to the development is an existing cul-de-sac access road running west to east serving the existing units to the south side of the site.

Cork City Council has said this road will be modified to serve both the new and existing housing.

“As this is a cul-de-sac and has no possibility of through traffic this is an ideal location to create a shared surface street, where the cars can access the houses but do not have priority over the pedestrian uses,” the council states.

The council also says the scheme has been “designed to take into account the existing urban architecture” in the area.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development will be situated can be made electronically via consult.corkcity.ie or in writing to Alison O’Rourke, Senior Executive Officer, Housing Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork T12T997.

The closing date for submissions and observations is Tuesday, June 29 at 4pm.