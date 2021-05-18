Cork city becoming a 'no-go' area due to anti-social behaviour, Seanad is told

CORK city is becoming a no-go area for many people, according to a Cork senator.

Fine Gael’s Senator Jerry Buttimer raised the issue in the Seanad, calling for a debate on anti-social behaviour today.

He said: “I seek a debate on anti-social behaviour, particularly in a post-Covid world. I do so in the context of Cork city, which is becoming a no-go area for many people. People are feeling threatened and worried in the city centre by gangs of youths.

"I appeal to An Garda Síochána and Cork City Council to not allow a city to become the site of a summer of discontent.”

It follows multiple arrests in Cork city centre on May 8, after hundreds of teenagers gathered there.

It comes two weeks after Cork North Central TD, Sinn Fein’s Thomas Gould, also raised concerns in the Dáil about anti-social behaviour in Cork.

Deputy Gould raised concerns about antisocial behaviour in parts of the northside of Cork city during a Dáil debate on the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2021.

He told the Dáil: “People, children, families, and cars have been violently attacked, resulting in some families walking out, locking the doors of their homes, and leaving, because they felt so intimidated and fearful.” On social media in recent days, gardaí appealed to people to 'please make the right choices” over last weekend.

And last week, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin highlighted concerns about ‘irresponsible parents’ who drop their children into the city centre to go drinking.