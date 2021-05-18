Renters duped out of €20k in Cork city by scammers

- Ideally only do business with established bona fide rental agencies.
- Always meet a prospective landlord in the accommodation to be rented.
- Ask for identification, a driver’s licence or Photo identification of landlord or letting agent. etc. (Take a photo of the document on your phone)
- Pay the deposit to the landlord and not the persons leaving the property, or some other person
- Use cheques or bank drafts to pay the deposit and keep copies of receipts of payments and any correspondence.
- Ensure keys fit, open door lock and sign rental contract, prior to payment of deposit.