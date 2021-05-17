Book of condolences opens online for former Lord Mayor Tim Falvey

A BOOK of condolences has been opened by Cork City Council for former Lord Mayor of Cork, Tim Falvey.

He passed away on Saturday, aged 87, just months after his wife Abina.

He died peacefully at his home in Clogheen.

“I’m greatly saddened to hear of Tim’s passing," Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh said.

"Tim was a successful Northside business man and will be remembered for his deep love of his native city, his dedication to his wife Bina and family and his commitment and loyalty to his community.”

Mr Falvey was a well-known entrepreneur in the northside of Cork for over 50 years and served as a City Councillor in the Cork North West Ward for more than 20 years. He was also a Director at the Port of Cork for several years.

Tim Falvey

On Saturday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “We served together for many years on Cork City Council and Tim was a true son of the north side of the city.

“He was nature’s gentleman, always friendly with a happy disposition. He was practical and always willing to find solutions to difficult issues.”

Councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who took his seat after Mr Falvey retired, expressed his sympathies, describing Mr Falvey as a 'very proud family man, Lord Mayor and North Mon boy'.

Family statement

On behalf of the family, his son, well known mountaineer Pat Falvey, stated: "Our father and best friend, Tim, passed away peacefully today, at his home in Cork, with all his family by his bedside. We mourn his death, but we also celebrate his amazing and eventful 87-year life as a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. As the head of the family, his influence has impacted greatly on four generations of Falveys.

"These last few months have been a roller coaster for us, as in December 2020, our beloved mother Abina passed away, and now we have lost Tim, less than five months later. Our dear parents were inseparable in life, and they are surely reunited in Heaven.

Tim and Bina Falvey.

"Dad has left behind an amazing legacy to us all."

The family also thanked 'all of those that helped us through this difficult time, particularly Dad’s doctor and good friend, Dr. John Sheehan'.

"To Jo Keane (community nurse from Blarney Health Centre), to his wonderful carers, and lastly, Marymount Palliative Health Care - we are forever grateful to you all," Pat Falvey said. "We are mindful also of Tim’s large circle of friends, neighbours and community members that had great regard for him throughout his life."

Tim is survived by by his sons, Pat, Richard, Paul, and Barry, and his daughters Majella and Abina, his brother Martin, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his brothers Jimmy, Humphrey, Denis and Martin and their extended families.

The online Book of Condolences can be accessed here.