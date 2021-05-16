Cyber attack latest: Which health services are postponed or going ahead in Cork tomorrow?

THE HSE is still dealing with the aftermath of the cyberattack on their IT systems last Friday.

The ransomware attack on the IT systems has forced the HSE to shut their IT systems down as a precaution with disruptions likely to continue over the coming days.

This will lead to some disruption to the services offered in the various Cork hospitals over the coming days.

Covid-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal and people are urged to attend the test centre as planned if they have an appointment.

Emergency departments are still open and the national ambulance service continues to operate as normal.

Community healthcare appointments and services in Cork will continue as scheduled and individuals will be advised if there is any change.

This includes home support, mental health teams and appointments at health centres and primary care centres. Appointments will go ahead as planned on Monday, May 17 unless people are contacted directly.

Most healthcare appointments will go ahead as planned in the coming days, but x-ray appointments are severely affected.

Bantry General Hospital is operating as normal.

Cork University Hospital has advised that unless people are contacted to cancel, they are to come to the hospital if they have any of the following appointments: outpatient department, chemotherapy and surgery.

The following services are now cancelled on Monday, May 17 in the CUH: x-ray appointments unless you have been contacted to attend, radiotherapy appointments and processing of GP bloods as only emergency bloods will be processed.

The Emergency Department is open in Cork University Maternity Hospital. The following appointments are going ahead: inductions of labour, C-sections, gynaecology elective operations, antenatal, physio and neonatology outpatient appointments. People are warned to expect delays however on Monday 17 and Tuesday, May 18.

People are urged to go to the temperature check and they are not to wait for a telephone call to enter the hospital. Gynaecology outpatient clinics have been cancelled for Monday 17 and Tuesday, May 18. Phone call booking appointments going ahead.

Mallow Hospital is operating as normal.

Mercy University Hospital has issued the following update for Monday, May 17: Unless people are contacted to cancel, they should come to the hospital if they have any of the following appointments: outpatient department, chemotherapy, surgery and endoscopy The following services are now cancelled on Monday, May 17: x-ray appointments unless you have been contacted to attend, processing of GP bloods and only emergency bloods will be processed.

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital has urged people to attend their appointment unless they are contacted to cancel.